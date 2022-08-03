American organizations unveil team to observe Kenya’s General Elections

The International Republican Institute and the National Democratic Institute have announced the deployment of a joint international election observation mission to Kenya.

The two non-profit organizations disclosed that they are in the country upon the invitation of the Government of Kenya and have received accreditation from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to observe the August 9 General Elections.

The delegation will be led by former President of Mozambique, His Excellency Joaquim Alberto Chissano, and is joined by NDI Board Member Ms. Donna Brazile; former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Ambassador Johnnie Carson; and IRI Board Vice Chairman, Randy Scheunemann.

The 30-member delegation includes political and civic leaders, elections experts, and regional specialists from 12 countries in Africa, Europe, and North America.

“We are here to demonstrate our support for credible elections…,” said President Chissano

“This election will be significant as it will mark the third transition to a new President since the reintroduction of multiparty politics in 2002, and the third election since Kenya promulgated a new constitution in 2010. We call upon the political actors, civil society, and the people of Kenya to commit to peaceful, free, fair and transparent elections, as well as a smooth transition.” The former Mozambican leader said

“This year’s elections in Kenya present a real opportunity to cement democratic progress, build inclusive political leadership, and embrace high voter participation. A fair, transparent, and peaceful election process will strengthen Kenya and its democratic institutions for the long term. There’s a lot at stake,” said Donna Brazile.

The short-term observers will join a core team of thematic experts who have been in Nairobi since May. The delegation will meet with electoral authorities, political parties, government officials, civil society leaders and other relevant actors in order to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the process.

It will also observe all phases of the electoral process, taking into consideration observations and recommendations from the two NDI/IRI pre-election assessment missions conducted in May and late June.

IRI and NDI have organized more than 200 international election observation missions around the globe, earning a reputation for impartiality and professionalism. The NDI/IRI mission to Kenya will conduct its activities in accordance with the Declaration of Principles for International Election Observation and Code of Conduct adopted by the United Nations in 2005.

The mission will base its findings and recommendations on regional and international standards for democratic elections. All activities will be conducted on a strictly nonpartisan basis, without interfering in the election process and in conformity with the laws of Kenya.