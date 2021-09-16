American sprinter among athletes set to participate in Kip Keino Classic

Two-time World 100m champion Justin Gatlin is among the star studded line-up set to take place at the upcoming Kip Keino Classic set for the weekend on Saturday 18.

The 2017 World 100m champion is relishing at the prospect of running on Kenyan soil noting that there has always been a good rapport between him and Kenya athletes when they meet at Diamond League, World Championships and Olympic Games.

First and Fast 🚀 🚀 The Sprint King 🤴 is here!! Ladies and gentlemen we present to you Olympic legend @justingatlin 🇺🇸

5 X Olympic Games medallist 10 X World Championships medallist 3 X Diamond League winner Saturday is 🔥 #AbsaKipKeinoClassic #ContinentalTourGold pic.twitter.com/yf2OuzMPTd — Absa Kip Keino Classic Continental Tour (@KipKeinoClassic) September 16, 2021

“I have been to South Africa twice and Morocco twice two but this is my first time in Kenya. I wanted to experience the real Africa and that is why I am here in motherland,” said Gatlin, who arrived in the country on Thursday dawn.

The 39 year old who claimed a double at the 2005 World Championships, winning both the 100m and 200m titles acknowledged the level of potential in Kenya singling out both 2015 World javelin champion Julius Yego and latest sprint sensation Ferdinand Omanyala as his admirers.

“It shows that Kenya has the potential to produce great athletes in sprints and field events. This is good for a country that is deeply rooted in distance races. I am really proud of Yego and Omanyala,” said Gatlin, adding that getting to run at altitude will be a punishing and tough experience though.

He won gold in 100m at 2004 Athens Olympics before settling for bronze at 2012 London and silver at 2016 Rio Olympics.

A total of 265 athletes both local and international will compete at the Absa Kip Keino Classic, the final leg of the 2021 World Athletics Continental Gold Tour on Saturday.