The 34th TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, which will commence on Saturday with host Côte d’Ivoire 2023 taking on Guinea Bissau, the match will be officiated by Amin Mohamed Omar of Egypt.

The 39-year-old, who officiated at the 2019 FIF U-17 World Cup in Brazil, has extensive expertise.

The Egyptian will have the backing of Ahmed Hossam Taha and Mahmoud Ahmed Kamel, his fellow countrymen.

Additionally, Mahmoud Elbana has been named the game’s VAR referee.

The game between Guinea-Bissau and Côte d’Ivoire is slated to begin from 11PM EAT, at the Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium in Ebimpé .