Amonde confident of capturing national circuit title

KCB RFC is gearing for the battle of the national rugby sevens circuit which culminates this weekend with the Kabeberi 7s at RFUEA Groundd,Ngong Road,Nairobi.

KCB Head coach, Andrew Amonde, said that he is confident that his squad is well-prepared and poised to claim victory in the season ending leg.

With just one point behind the leaders, Kabras FC, Amonde acknowledged the magnitude of the leg which will ultimately determine the overall winner of the Circuit.

KCB RFC has already clinched victories in two legs of the Circuit notably the Dala 7s in Kisumu and the Christie 7s in Nairobi. Kabras FC also secured wins in the Driftwood 7s in Mombasa and the Prinsloo 7s in Nakuru.

“In the fast-paced rugby sevens, every point counts, and we are aware of how significant this final leg is. Our journey to this moment has been marked by dedication, resilience, and upsets, but now the Kabeberi 7s is our chance to shine, and we are ready to give it our all. The team is in great shape, and we aim to execute our game plan flawlessly,”said Amonde .

He also went on to acknowledge the additional challenge posed by the group pairings, saying, “The group pairings add an extra layer of challenge. We know that every team in our group will bring their A-game, and that is exactly what we want. It is a test of our mettle, and we are prepared to face any challenge head-on. Our focus remains on winning every game, regardless of the opposition.”

The Kabeberi 7s, KCB RFC has been drawn into Group D, where they will compete against Menengai Oilers, Catholic Monks, and Catholic University.

Meanwhile Daystar Falcons speedster Patrick Odongo and KCB playmaker Brian Wahinya lead the scoring charts heading into the sixth and final round of the 2023 National 7s Circuit.

Odongo, is the leading try scorer, having touched down 17 times.

He is followed by the KCB duo of Austin Sikutwa and Vincent Onyala who have scored 16 tries apiece while Fidens Tony Odhiambo of Nondescripts is third on 15 tries.

Beldad Ogeta (Menengai Oilers), Jone Kubu (Kabras Sugar) and Lamec Ambetsa (Kabras Sugar) are joint fourth on 13 tries each with KCB’s Levy Amunga closing out the top five on 12 tries.

Wahinya leads the overall points with a tally of 140 points, twelve clear of second placed Amon Wamalwa (Kenya Harlequin, 128 pts).

Nondies’ Odhiambo is third on 117 points with Mwamba’s Tony Omondi fourth on 98 points.

Daystar’s Odongo and Brayan Juma from Homeboyz are joint fifth on 85 points.

Kabeberi Sevens Pools

Group A

Nondescripts,BlakBlad,Harlequins,Tessen Warriors,

Group B

Strathmore Leos,Kisumu,Nakuru,Impala.

Group C

Mwamba,Kabras,Masinde Muliro,Daystar Falcons.

Group D

Menengai Oilers,KCB, Catholic Monks,Moi University.

Report By Gene Gituku