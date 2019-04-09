Amos Kirui named SJAK Sports Personality for February

21

The Steeplechase specialist beat Ivory Coast rally winner Manvir Baryan and World 5000 metre champion Helen Obiri to the coveted award
KBC-survey-feedback-poster

2016 World Under 20 3000m steeplechase gold medalist Amos Kirui has been named the StarTimes SJAK Sports Personality of the Month of February.

Kirui, one of the country’s emerging athletes picked up the award after winning the Senior men’s 10 kilometer race during the national cross country trials at the Eldoret Sports Club, beating the world defending champion Geoffrey Kamworor among others.

Also Read  Kenya's Chipu crowned Barthes cup champions

Kirui posted 29mins 51 secs. Following his victory, Kirui took home a personalized trophy, 42 Inch StarTimes Digital TV and 100,000 shillings prize money.

Also Read  University hosts ASMA’s 4th International Conference

Kirui joins the growing list of athletes who have won the award alongside Fatuma Zarika, Eliud Kipchoge, Mary Keitany, Wycliffe Kinyamal, Hellen Obiri, chess player Sasha Mongeli, swimmer Maria Brunhelner, Rally driver Manvir Baryan, Beatrice Chepkoech and boxer Judy Waguthi among others.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR