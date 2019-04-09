Amos Kirui named SJAK Sports Personality for February

2016 World Under 20 3000m steeplechase gold medalist Amos Kirui has been named the StarTimes SJAK Sports Personality of the Month of February.

Kirui, one of the country’s emerging athletes picked up the award after winning the Senior men’s 10 kilometer race during the national cross country trials at the Eldoret Sports Club, beating the world defending champion Geoffrey Kamworor among others.

Kirui posted 29mins 51 secs. Following his victory, Kirui took home a personalized trophy, 42 Inch StarTimes Digital TV and 100,000 shillings prize money.

Kirui joins the growing list of athletes who have won the award alongside Fatuma Zarika, Eliud Kipchoge, Mary Keitany, Wycliffe Kinyamal, Hellen Obiri, chess player Sasha Mongeli, swimmer Maria Brunhelner, Rally driver Manvir Baryan, Beatrice Chepkoech and boxer Judy Waguthi among others.