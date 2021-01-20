Keep pace with other runners worldwide.

Amplus Run is fun run for all ages and abilities. There is no ranking and no official results. It is simply about sharing positivity by performing simple actions.

How it works: You can select the distance you want to run; literally any distance you prefer. You can run anywhere you want, outdoor or indoor. Treadmills are also accepted. You can run any day you want.

Once you are done with your run, you can inspire others by sharing positive videos and pictures of your run. This is about sharing smiles and happiness, hope and love.

It’s FREE and easy to register for the Amplus run. Simply log on to www.amplus.run , click register, select your running distance and fill the form. A confirmation e-mail will then be sent to your inbox with all the details of the run, as well as a reminder so you don’t forget to put your running shoes on.

