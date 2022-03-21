Amref Kenya, COG sign MoU to strength health systems in Kenya

Amref Health Africa in Kenya has signed an MoU with the Council of County Governors (COG)aimed at strengthening health systems for Primary Health Care (PHC) towards attaining Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Present during the MoU signing Monday was COG, Chair Governor Martin Wambora, Country Director – Amref Health Africa (Kenya) Dr. Dr Ndirangu Wanjuki and Chief of Party at Amref Health Africa in Kenya Gilbert Wangalwa.

The partnership will include implementation of activities worth USD 2,235,000 over the period of 4 years.

The MoU will further support the coordination of functions including policy and legislative analysis, proposals and strategies aimed at improving health systems and service delivery at the county level.

The Council of Governors led by H.E Governor Wambora signed an MOU with Amref Health Africa aimed at strengthening health systems for Primary Health in Kenya.

The partnership will prioritize two focus areas. One will be ringfencing health funds through Facility Improvement Fund (FIF) to enhance domestic resource mobilization and efficiency in resource use and, quality improvement in services delivery in public health facilities.

The other area is strengthening community health workforce through domestic funding and establishment of a sustained framework for resource mobilization and allocation.

There are 2 main priorities of this partnership – 1⃣Ensure Sustainable Health Financing right to the health facility level and

2⃣Strengthen Community Health Services

The MoU document also defines the roles and responsibilities of key actors including Ministry of Health, County Governments, County and, Sub-County Health Management Teams and, Boards, Hospital and, Health Facility Management Committees and Boards (HFMCs).

Community health remains a key priority in Kenya’s health and development agendas and forms a primary component of Kenya’s Vision 2030.

Enhancement of domestic resource mobilization and efficiency in resource use remains central to government efforts to obtain access, equity, efficiency, effectiveness and, quality in services delivery in public health facilities

Despite this significant progress since the onset of devolution of health services, the community health space remains poorly financed, fragmented, and there remains a weak link in the county’s health system.

Community Health Services have been linked to both improved health outcomes as well as improved cost-effectiveness in the health system since it reduces the number of people needing services from higher-level health facilities.

Lack of legislative framework, domestic funding and sustained framework for resource mobilization and allocation continue to impact negatively on the gains on community health investment by the government and stakeholders in the health sector.