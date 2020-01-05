Amref, Tatu City to host family wellness festival in February

Amref Health Africa has partnered with Tatu City to host a first-of-its-kind family wellness festival on Saturday 8th February 2020 at the Tatu City Events Ground in a bid to address rising cases of non-communicable and lifestyle diseases in Kenya.

Dubbed the Amref Health Africa Wellness Festival, the one-day event seeks to catalyse a family wellness movement targeting the family at household level premised on the belief that health and wellness is made at home.

World Champion Runner Lorna Kiplagat who is the Tatu City and Amref Health and Wellness Ambassador, will preside over the family fun run on the day.

Amref Health Africa country Director Dr Meshack Ndirangu said Amref was committed to changing the narrative on Non-Communicable and lifestyle Diseases (NCD’s) in Kenya.

“It should concern all of us that even though most NCDs can be prevented, they contribute to 50 percent of hospital admissions and 55 percent of hospital deaths. Making low cost but high impact investments in NCD prevention through proper family diets and physical activity, coupled with regular wellness screening, is a step towards changing this.”

Speaking about the partnership between Amref and Tatu City, Jacqueline Maigua, Head of Urban Management for the 5,000-acre new city, said, “Tatu City is designed for life with health and wellness at its core. Thirty per cent of Tatu City is reserved for green and open space. Trails for running and cycle paths are designed into the landscape and road infrastructure. We are proud to play a role in Amref’s mission to improve the health and wellness in Africa.”

Current projections by the World Health Organisation indicate that by 2030, deaths from NCDs will exceed the combined deaths of communicable and nutritional diseases and maternal and perinatal deaths.

“We look forward to making the Amref Health Africa Wellness Festival an annual event from which we will catalyse a year-round family wellness movement in Kenya towards combating NCDs,” added Dr Ndirangu.

Amref Health Africa is committed to promoting Universal Health Coverage for non-communicable diseases (NCDs), especially at community and household levels. Cognizant of the fact that the majority of individuals do not access health services unless they are unwell, Amref seeks to promote messages on risk factors at the household level and in places of work.

Building on its work in the NCD space, Amref Health Africa proposes to promote family wellness so as to sustainably contribute to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (Goal 3) – to ensure healthy lives and promoting wellbeing for all at all ages.

This first wellness festival will include family-friendly activities that demystify and promote fitness and proper nutrition. Festival-goers will enjoy inline skating, dance, a 25 kilometre (km) cycling circuit, a 7.5 km family fun run, yoga, live cooking demonstrations, entertainment, a children’s play area and free family wellness check-ups.

The festival offers opportunities for vendors and service providers in the Wellness Industry to showcase their products and services. Guided tours of Tatu City will also take place throughout the day.