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Amref University unveils plan for Beyond Zero teaching hospital

Amref International University Chancellor Tsitsi Masiyiwa said the institution is committed to nurturing leaders capable of responding to Africa’s unique health challenges.

Christine Muchira/Release
By Christine Muchira/Release
3 Min Read

The Chairperson of the International Board of Directors for Amref Health Africa, Sheila Khama, has unveiled plans to establish the Beyond Zero Maternal and Child Health Care Hospital as a teaching facility at Amref International University (AMIU).

The move is aimed at strengthening the training of future healthcare professionals while advancing maternal and child health across Africa.

Speaking during AMIU’s 7th graduation ceremony at the university’s Northlands campus, Khama said the proposed teaching hospital, to be developed in partnership with the Beyond Zero Initiative under the patronage of former First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, reflects the university’s long-term vision of building sustainable healthcare capacity for future generations.

The ceremony, held under the theme “Raising Leaders for Africa’s Health Transformation,” saw 530 graduands receive certificates, diplomas, undergraduate and postgraduate degrees.

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Khama said the university’s vision extends beyond the current graduates to future generations of health professionals. She emphasized that realizing this vision depends on strong strategic partnerships, including the collaboration with the Beyond Zero.

“It is because of these partnerships that we are able to achieve what you witness today,” Khama said.

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Amref International University Chancellor Tsitsi Masiyiwa said the institution is committed to nurturing leaders capable of responding to Africa’s unique health challenges.

“AMIU nurtures leaders who understand Africa because they belong to Africa. We develop leaders who appreciate our challenges, recognize our opportunities, and are committed to building solutions that are relevant, practical, and sustainable,” she said.

The university noted that its expanding academic programmes and growing investment in digital learning are helping bridge Africa’s health workforce gap by producing graduates who are not only job-ready but also equipped to strengthen health systems and drive equitable, sustainable health transformation across the continent.

Delivering the keynote address, Uganda’s outgoing Minister of Education, Dr. Joyce Kaducu, challenged the graduates to use their knowledge in service of their communities.

“Africa’s future will be shaped by leaders like you. Wear your qualification with purpose and dedicate your knowledge to building healthier, stronger communities across our continent,” she said.

The proposed Beyond Zero teaching hospital is expected to enhance AMIU’s practical training capacity while supporting improved maternal and child healthcare, further strengthening the university’s role in developing Africa’s next generation of health leaders.

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