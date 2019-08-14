Former Harambee Stars head coach Adel Amrouche has dismissed reports of making a comeback to replace Frenchman Sebastien Migne who left the team.

Amrouche who was in charge of the team between 2013 and 2014 through his twitter handle stated that he was not able to take up the vacant post since he still has a pending case against the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) over his alleged unlawful dismissal.

“Sorry and Thanks to all Kenyan supporters who want me back, my case with FKF is still ongoing I didn’t see any gesture from them, meanwhile I agreed to be the coach to another National team. I wish all the best to Harambee Stars and God Bless Kenyans and we will meet again,” he said.

Early this week, the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) confirmed Sebastien Migne’s exit coming days after Kenya Harambee Stars was eliminated from the 2020 African Nations Championships by neighbours Tanzania.

Migne led Harambee Stars to this year’s Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt after a 15-year absence but were eliminated in the group stages after losing two matches and winning one.

In 2014 the Belgian coach, alongside the technical director Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee and two assistants were sacked by FKF who according to them failed to deliver.