Amuneke quits as Tanzania coach

Taifa Stars head coach Emmanuel Amuneke has parted ways with the Tanzanian team after they failed to win a match at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt.

The team who competed in their first Africa Nations Cup finals since 1980 finished bottom of group ‘C’ after losing all their matches.

The Nigerian was appointed as Tanzania coach in August last year. The Tanzania Football Association said a temporary coach would be appointed to lead the team in the upcoming qualifiers for the African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Tanzania begin the regional CHAN qualifiers against neighbours Kenya later this month.

Meanwhile the continental 2019 African Nations Cup takes a break Tuesday and resumes Wednesday with the quarter final matches.

Senegal who are ranked number one in Africa in the Fifa Rankings will face Benin Wednesday at 7pm while Nigeria take on South Africa. All the matches will be broadcast live on KBC Channel One and KBC’s Vernacular FM stations.

Elsewhere, Ivory Coast qualified for the quarter finals of the continental event after beating Mali 1-0 last evening in Egypt.

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha ensured the Ivorians remained unbeaten against Mali at the tournament as he squeezed home on 76 minutes to book a quarterfinal showdown with Algeria.

In the other match Tunisia also booked a place in the quarter finals after beating Ghana 5-4 through penalty shootout after the two teams tied 1-1 during regulation and extra time.

Tunisia will now face Madagascar in a quarterfinal in Cairo with the winners meeting Senegal or Benin for a place in the July 19 final.