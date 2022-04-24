Amusala leads her team mates to claim Johnnie Walker Series leg in Kakamega

Kakamega Sports Club Chairlady Dr. Beatrice Shikuku led her team comprised of Captain Rajinder Sembi, Vice-captain Salime Amusala, and Viviane Amusala to carding 105 points to claim the sixteenth leg of the Johnnie Walker Series title in Kakamega.

Claiming the second position was the team of Derek Mwaura, Beatrice Otieno, Innocent Ondieki, and Ivan Odakas who managed a combined score of 100 points. They beat the third-placed quartet of Kunal Chandaria, James Mundia, Dr. James Akhonya, and Lydia Oketch by a solitary point.

Meanwhile, handicap 13 Logan Busolo carded 35 points to emerge the winner in the Men’s Category beating handicap 37 Kelvin Wakwabubi who posted 33 points to claim the second position.

In the Ladies Category, Lady Captain Rose Kabutha (HCP 23), posted 35 points to claim the top honors ahead of handicap 25 Phoebe Nyangweso who scored 34 points to emerge second.

Claiming top positions in the Nines were handicap 21 Leah Luchivya who scored 20 points in the first nine, while Nicholas Malaki (handicap 16) returned 19 points in the second nine to emerge the champion.

In the Longest Drive contest, Dr James Akhonya and Phoebe Nyangweso emerged as respective winners in the Men’s and Ladies’ categories while Nyanza Golf Club’s Joseph Atito took home the Nearest to the Pin prize.

The leg attracted a field of 60 players.

The top three teams now join the list of teams which will play in the next round of the Series – Eagles Round, as they aim to make the cut to play in the Series’ Grand Finale where a fully paid-up trip to the iconic Gleneagles Golf Course in Scotland will be up for grabs.

Speaking during the event, Captain Rajinder Sembi said;

“We have a lot of golfing talents in these parts of the country and these events give the golfers valuable exposure and in the process improve their skills. We have a very wonderful course that is in very good conditions thanks to the ongoing rains and the golfers have really enjoyed playing today. I am happy that my team emerged the winners today, and this is thanks to the individual efforts of each one of us. We hope to play better in the Eagles Round and eventually qualify for the Grand Finale.”

Following the Kakamega event, attention now turns to Royal Nairobi Golf Club for the penultimate leg of the series d on 29th April 2022.