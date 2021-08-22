In Kinangop, preservation of an endangered bird is happening through sheep rearing.

A group of young individuals have tgaskes themselves with the responibility of educating the community to find alternative means of income in order to avoid interference with our endangered animals. It is an interesting twist to conservation and is happening in Kinangop, Nyandarua county. The group is a young and vibrant cooperative society in Kinangop called the Njambini Wool Crafters (NWC). The society focuses on sheep rearing, wool spinning and weaving as conservation tool. One of the endangered animals the NWC is keen on preserving is the Sharpes Longclaw ; a bird endemic to Kenya.

It is estimated that there are only 19,000 Longclaws left, hence the endagerement of the species going extinct. The unique highland grasslands of Kinangop are home to specialized birds and are the global stronghold of Sharpe’s Longclaw, which requires grass tussocks for feeding, roosting and nesting. The longclaw has been severely affected by change of land use from the traditional livestock farming to crop cultivation. Its numbers have declined by more than 80% and are still falling. If the grasslands are lost, the Longclaw and other grassland birds will be too. Turning around the decline of Sharpe’s Longclaw is a major challenge, but one which can be achieved.

The Njabini Wool Crafters aims to protect both the Kinangop grasslands and Sharpe’s Longclaw by offering an economically viable alternative to converting the remaining grassland for arable farming. This project is a crucial part of local community-based conservation activities and is also critical in empowering the local youths.

