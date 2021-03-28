ANC begins online recruitment drive to boost party

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala says the Amani National Congress (ANC) party is launching a major nationwide recruitment drive in advance of next year’s general elections.

Senator Malala said the party would have launched a high-powered campaign to increase its membership but has opted to conduct the process through social media and online platforms in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the recruitment campaign seeks to popularize the party which he said has ‘clear eye on the 2022 general elections’.

Malala said all serious and established political parties are now gearing up for the forthcoming general polls and ‘as ANC we don’t want to be left out’.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The senator spoke to the media when he attended Sunday service at the Salvation Army Church in Majengo area of Mombasa.

He said the party headed by Musalia Mudavadi is determined to make a difference in the county by building a more prosperous and fair society.

He said the ‘One Kenya Alliance’ that brings together ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi, KANU Chairman Gideon Moi, Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangula is keen on politics of inclusivity.

The senator urged coastal governors Hassan Joho (Mombasa), Salim Mvurya (Kwale) and Amason Kingi (Kilifi) who are all serving their second and final term as county bosses to join the alliance.

He said it was wrong for a section of the country’s political leadership to discourage the unity of purpose among coastal leaders who are yearning for the formation of a coastal based political formation.

‘That is why we are calling on the three coastal governors to join the ‘One Kenya Alliance’ whose agenda was to unify and bring hope to Kenyans especially during the current hard economic times.

Malala who was last week ousted as Senate Deputy Minority Leader and replaced by Kilifi senator Stewart Matzayo says he does not habour any ill feelings towards his political nemesis.

An Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Senate Parliamentary Group meeting held last week resolved to oust Malala from the crucial post.

ODM is an affiliate party of the National Super Alliance (NASA) that brings together ODM, ANC party, Wiper and Ford Kenya.