ANC, KANU, Wiper drum up support for Ford K candidate in Kabuchai

The Amani National Party, KANU and Wiper Party have camped in Kabuchai constituency in Bungoma County to drum up support for Ford K Party’s candidate in the forthcoming by-election.

Led by Ford Kenya Party Leader Moses Wetangula, The Party leaders Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Gideon Moi (KANU) and Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper) have vowed to traverse the constituency to ensure Majimbo Kalasinga is elected unanimously on 4th of March.

The seat fell vacant following the demise of MP Mukwe Lusweti.

Wetangula said the unity among the leaders should be embraced across the Country saying Majimbo is the best suited candidate to replace the deceased.

The four leaders reiterated the need to forge ahead as a united front as they aim to solidify their bases ahead of the 2022 polls.

The team will shift base tomorrow by heading to Matungu to drum up support for Peter Oscar Nabulindo the ANC Party candidate in the by election also slated for 4th of March.

Next week they will be in Machakos to mobilize support for Wiper’s Candidate for the Machakos Senatorial by election Agnes Kavindu.

