ANC leader Mudavadi calls for accountability in SGR project

Amani National Congress Party (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi has joined those demanding clarity on the fate of the ongoing construction of the Standard Gauge Railway.

The development comes days after the Court of Appeal ruled that the Government failed to follow procurement laws while contracting china bridges and Railways Corporation for the project.

Following a ruling by the Court of Appeal under Justices Martha Koome, Gatembu Kairu and Jamila Mohamed that the Standard Gauge Railway Construction did not follow required procurement laws, Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi is now calling for accountability from Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani and his Transport counterpart James Macharia.

Mudavadi said that since the project was funded by the taxpayer’s money, then its value should be felt in the lives of Kenyans and the economy.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The ANC leader added that the pronouncement by the Court of Appeal now puts Kenya at crossroads with international donor communities and in particular China which is one of the key financiers of the SGR project.

In the judgment delivered on Friday, the judges of the Court of Appeal faulted Kenya Railways Corporation, saying as the procuring entity, it failed to comply with, and violated provisions of Article 227 (1) of the Constitution and Sections 6 (1) and 29, of the Public Procurement and Disposal Act, 2005.

Activist Okiya Omtatah together with the Law Society of Kenya had challenged the project arguing that it was single-sourced yet it was financed by Kenyans.