ANC leader Mudavadi calls for inclusivity in BBI

ANC leader, Musalia Mudavadi, and FORD-Kenya leader, Moses Wetangula have said divergence in opinions on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) should not be misconstrued to mean they are against the initiative.

Mudavadi called for sobriety in the approach towards getting the process on track.

While denying that he was against the BBI, the ANC leader said he was calling for inclusivity.

On the country’s foreign debt, Mudavadi called on Kenyans to ensure that there is a provision that will put a cap on foreign loans.

On his part, Wetangula said those who have branded them as being opposed to the BBI were bent on balkanizing the country.

He noted that it was unfortunate that trade between Kenya and Uganda was beneficial to those in the capital Nairobi and not the Luhya community which borders Uganda.