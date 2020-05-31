ANC leader Musalia accuses COTU of abandoning workers

Written By: Muraya Kamunde
The Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi has accused Central Organization of Trade Union of abandoning workers whom he claims are wallowing in during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Trade Union leaders have abandoned workers to their doom. As workers wallow in uncertainty, their leaders are immersed in celebratory dances, with sections of the political class,” said Musalia.

“The wider relevance of what COTU is doing for workers at these celebratory jamborees is not known. What is known is that the worker is alone. He has lost his job and his earnings, but nobody seems to care about him.”

Mudavadi says what Atwoli is doing in these celebratory jamborees is not known as the poor Kenyan workers are left alone to state at the unforeseen tomorrow.

The former Vice President said it was unfortunate that the COTU boss was enjoying himself at lavish functions defining all the COVID-19 guidelines yet Kenyans found doing the same are rounded up and quarantined and no action has been taken against him.

“Trade union leaders are enjoying themselves at lavish functions and jamborees that defied coronavirus guidelines. If leaders defy these guidelines with impunity, why should wananchi observe them?”

