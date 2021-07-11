ANC leaders say NASA is dead, threatens to walk out

Amani National Congress Party elected leaders have threatened to walk out of NASA saying the alliance has outlived its purpose.

According to Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi, the alliance has been rendered useless after one of the principals joined the Government through the handshake.

Speaking at Jesus Teaching Ministry in Nairobi where he attended a church service, Mudavadi called for proper preparations for the 2022 General election saying elections must be held in August.

He called on IEBC to be firm and objective saying the Commission must deliver a fair and credible election.

“As your president, I will ensure taxes on basic commodities are lowered and give the citizens a life of hope. I will put in place strategies to revive the economy without burdening my fellow Kenyans with taxes. My only job for Kenyans as President will be to revive the economy and ensure peace prevails,” he said.

Mudavadi was accompanied by several Members of Parliament among them Titus Khamala, Tindi Mwale, Petronilla Were, Senator Cleophas Malala, Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja as well as LSK President Nelson Havi and former Parliament Speaker Kenneth Marende.

While endorsing his candidature, the leaders urged Mudavadi to find new partnership and forge a working relationship with parties and individuals who care about the economy.

“Kenya needs a humble and God-fearing leader. We must support Mudavadi to succeed the incumbent President because he is the most suited to lead the Country,” They said.

The MPs said their marriage with NASA has died vowing to support Mudavadi throughout the journey.