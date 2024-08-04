ANC Party delegates vote for merger with ruling Party

In what seems like early preparation for the 2027 General Elections, the Amani National Congress Party has unanimously voted to merge with the United Democratic Party in a bid to strengthen the Kenya Kwanza coalition’s political position.

Speaking during the party top brass delegates meeting held in Mokowe, Lamu County Saturday, ANC Party Secretary General Omboko Milemba revealed that the decision to merge the party with UDA was arrived at following a meeting of 160 party officials, delegates and elected leaders.

He explained that the move will help in strengthening the coalition’s position ahead of the next general election as political realignments take place.

The ANC senior official also said that all party organs have adopted the merger process, adding that negotiations are underway to deliberate the way forward as the party seeks to voluntarily merge with UDA.

“The decision was arrived at unanimously, with all leaders keen on seeing the merger take place as soon as possible,” he added.

He further revealed that plans were underway to put place an advisory committee that would aid in steering the merger process.

“It helps that the ANC and the UDA party have similar manifestos that will further aid in realizing Kenya Kwanza’s development agenda for Kenya,” Dr. Beatrice Adagala ANC Deputy Party leader said.

She further opined that the merger would aid Kenya Kwanza negotiate with like-minded parties to win more seats at the county and national level ahead of the 2027 General election.

Her sentiments were echoed by ANC Party leader Lamu Governor Issa Timamy who revealed that he would be part of the select committee that would steer the merger process which he said would take place soon.

David Nagwa MCA West Kabras Kakamega County, who also spoke at the function stated that the merger process was fully supported by the elected leaders whose task he said would now be to voice the decision at the grassroots level.

“All elected leaders are in support of the merger which will aid in strengthening our position within Kenya Kwanza as political realignments take place,” he said.

ANC National Chairman Vincent Lunani commended the delegates and party officials for voting for the merger of ANC and UDA, pointing out that it will further the party’s political position at the national level.

Former ANC party leader, the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Musalia Mudavadi attended the meeting.