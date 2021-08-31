ANC Party Leader Mudavadi dismisses claims he is a project

ANC Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi has dismissed claims that he is a project for the 2022 Presidential election saying he is his own man.

Speaking in Nandi County during the burial of Ezina Swadi, wife of Kibwaren MCA Jackson Swadi, Mudavadi urged Kenyans to interrogate all Presidential hopefuls based on their ideologies.

“The 2022 elections should not be violent. We should not shed blood because of elections. We must be responsible for our utterances and actions as politicians and we must not sow fruits of hatred among Kenyans,” he said.

Mudavadi said over 1,400 Kenyans lost their lives and property during the 2007 post-election violence urging Kenyans to shun leaders propagating ethnicity.

He emphasized on the need to have peaceful elections calling on the electoral agency to ensure the 2022 polls are fair and transparent.

Mudavadi dismissed claims that the meetings President Uhuru Kenyatta are meant to strategize on how to inherit the Presidency next year saying Kenyans will decide who will lead them next year.

“At no time has President Uhuru asked me to support Raila, those spreading the propaganda should stop forthwith,” He said.

Mudavadi maintained that he will not be anyone’s political project saying he is the best suited to succeed President Uhuru.

“In 2002, Uhuru and I were called President Moi projects. I don’t think Uhuru wants to implant a project in Kenya and I will not be anyone’s project. If you want leadership especially votes, you reach out to the voters, and that is what I am doing,” he said.