ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi unveils new elections board

The Amani National Congress Party has unveiled its New Elections Board under the party’s new constitution that was ratified a few weeks ago.

ANC Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi presiding over the Swearing in of the new members of the Elections Board.

Mudavadi said ANC supporters should prepare themselves for a more vibrant party saying the revamping of the ANC party from the grassroots has commenced.

In its new dispensation the Party Elections Board will be tasked with planning, organizing, coordinating, conducting and supervising the party’s primaries, nominations and elections of party candidates and elective officials of the party.

The Elections Board will also develop and maintain a register of members eligible to vote in the respective elections after finalizing the registration of party candidates for various elective posts.

“I was watching a talk show last night and somebody said that their party has been hijacked by brokers and whatever, we were watching others they are flip-flopping on whether there is corruption or whether to support corruption or not to support corruption and those are the gaps that are beginning to emerge in this country and we should take full advantage of those gaps.” Mudavadi said.

Mudavadi said the party ideologies are centered towards ensuring that the lives of Kenyans are made better moving into the future, emphasizing the need for Kenyans to walk together as a people towards and work on the reviving the Economy.

The new members of the elections board were urged to help popularize the party countrywide, with Mudavadi saying the ANC party is on a journey to regain its national outlook.

“We have just began, we are just scratching the surface, since the events that are going to unfold in this country now and in the build-up to the 2022 general elections are events that are going to be very earth shaking and they will require prayers and steadfastness from us individually and collectively. You have entered the deep end and we all have to start swimming from the deep end”said Mudavadi.

The ceremony also saw the swearing in of Members of the Internal Disputes Resolutions Committee and members of the Internal Disciplinary Committee. The party is also internally consulting on the way forward with regards to the appointment of the new Secretary General once the party leader settles on two names that will be presented before the Amani Council.

These members have been tasked with a huge responsibility of stewarding the Party into the future under their mandates.

Hon. Salim Busaidy from Lamu County will Chair the Elections Board, Counsel Harriette Chigai, immediate former LSK Vice Chair will Chair the Internal Disputes Resolution Committee (IDRC), Captain Abdi Yare will Chair the Disciplinary Committee whole Senior Counsel Dan Ameyo will lead the Constitutional Implementation & Legal Compliance Committee (CILCC).