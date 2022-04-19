ANC party primaries in Kakamega rescheduled to Wednesday

The Amani National Congress Party (ANC) has cancelled its nomination exercise in Kakamega County slated for today.

In a letter to aspirants, Party Elections Chairman Salim Busaidy cited unavoidable circumstances as the reason behind the cancellation.

Busaidy now says the exercise will take place tomorrow 20th April.

The party will also hold its nomination exercise in Nakuru County tomorrow 20th April after the exercise was rescheduled.

Initially the exercise was slated for 15th April but was cancelled a day earlier for proper planning.

The party has promised Aspirants that the primaries will be free and fair, even as it urged the participants to exercise restrain and avoid violence.

The party will in the meantime continue with its popularization campaign across the Country ahead of the August elections.