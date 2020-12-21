ANC Party unveil candidate for Matungu by-election

ANC Party has unveiled Peter Oscar Nabulindo as its candidate for the forthcoming Matungu by-election slated for March 4th 2021.

The ANC National Elections Board reached the decision after undertaking keen scrutiny of all aspirants who presented their papers before the party’s elections board.

According to ANC Party Chairman Kelvin Lunani, the decision to hand Nabulindo a directticket was reached after various considerations were made in accordance to the Party’s Constitution.

“The National elections board considered the strict timelines that were set by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, the prevailing Covid-19 protocols on public gatherings and the report from the ground on how many candidates had shown interest in the ANC Party ticket and how many complied with the ANC Party Constitution,” said ANC Chairman.

Nabulindo who was handed the ANC Certificate has shown optimism in winning the Matungu seat on 4 th March 2021 has called on the people of Matungu to vote for him as their next Member of Parliament saying he is ready to fulfill the development agenda of the people of Matungu following the footsteps that were laid by the late Hon Justus Murunga.

“I thank the entire ANC fraternity led by the party leader Musalia Mudavadi, and I can assure the party as it has entrusted me I am going to work day and night to ensure that I deliver this seat to ANC and I will faithfully work for the people of Matungu.” Said Nabulindo

Nabulindo who was second in 2017 while vying on a FORD-K ticket garnered 10,800 votes against 18648 votes garnered by the Late Murunga who was flying the ANC ticket, has said that his decision to join ANC Party was made after a deep thought and several deliberations and he is hopeful that his choice to join the Musalia Mudavadi led party is a gesture that will help in uniting the people of Matungu.

On his part the ANC Party leader Musalia Mudavadi said the Matungu by election will be critical especially after ANC and Ford K decided to work together in Matungu and Kabuchai.

Mudavadi says the Luhya unity test that has become a common narrative when time for politics come especially in Western Kenya will be seen on 4th March 2021.

“I want to thank my colleague Moses Wetangula on a decision that he made that we unite and be together by ANC not fielding a candidate in Kabuchai and FORD K not fielding a candidate in Matungu. This is a sign that we are working together we don’t just speak but we are showing our people that this is possible,” said Mudavadi.

Acknowledging that it was not easy to settle on Nabulindo since every party was looking for him, the ANC Party leader pointed out the need for the people of Matungu to show their solidarity behind Nabulindo saying he is the best candidate to inherit the late Hon Murunga’s seat.

“I ask you the people of Matungu, our brothers from the Wanga clan, this is the time for you to show Kenya that the Luhya Unity is real. We are not divided as many perceive us. We want you to shock this country on 4 th March by voting in Nabulindo,” said Mudavadi.

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala on his part called upon ODM and Jubilee parties not to field candidates in the Matungu by election since it is an ANC Zone. Malala said since ANC is supporting the BBI process, Jubilee and ODM should be courteous enough to respect ANC Party when it comes to the Matungu mini polls.

“If they feel in their wisdom that they have to field a candidate, we will be very disappointed as a party. But all together we know God will give us the victory come 4th March, 2021. We know Nabulindo is the best candidate and we will mount a very serious campaign for him starting January 18th 2021,” said Malala.

Lugari MP Ayub Savula emphasized on the need to have ANC win the Matungu seat as a litmus test towards the 2022 Presidential Journey for Musalia Mudavadi. He added that they know very well the Tangatanga wing of the Jubilee Party was eyeing Nabulindo and it is high time that they protect him up to to the voting date.

The ANC Party has affirmed through its chairman that Nabulindo effectively joined the party from the sister party FORD K and he has complied with all the requirements of the party and the registrar of political parties’ office.

Also Present during the exercise were Lurambi MP Titus Khamala, Butere MP Tindi Mwale, Sabatia MP Alfred Agoi and Vihiga Women Representative Beatrice Adagala.