ANC Party welcomes dialogue between Govt and opposition

The Amani National Congress (ANC) party has supported the move by the National Government to engage in dialogue with the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition.

ANC Secretary General Omboko Milemba said the party is in favour of talks between the government and the opposition and that all matters facing Kenyans are settled through mutual understanding.

Mr. Milemba said the ANC party is hopeful that an amicable solution will come out if the incumbent administration of Kenya Kwanza and the opposition sit down together and foster dialogue.

“We want the two political formations to hold talks and reach consensus on all matters affecting Kenyans through understanding and dialogue,” said Milemba.

He went on “as ANC we are standing by the government and supporting dialogue with the opposition to find a solution to what bedevils our country.”

Speaking to the media in Mombasa, Milemba said ANC is not opposed to negotiations so long as ‘such talks are held within the ambit of the constitution’.

“ANC party believes that democracy starts with dialogue and that when different political formations come together in dialogue the country has a much greater chance of implementing reforms and forging lasting peace,” he said.

Milemba who is also the MP for Emuhaya said Kenyans of all walks of life should pray for the successful outcome of the dialogue by the political parties.

“We are not opposed to any initiatives that would help find a solution to the political crisis that has seen the country rocked by deadly street protests in recent times,” he said.

MP Milemba commended President Ruto and former Prime Minister Odinga over the decision to give dialogue a chance for the sake of posterity.

“Genuine dialogue aimed at long-term stability between President Ruto and the former premier is an excellent way for bringing about durable solutions in the country,” he said.

The legislator called for sobriety as the ruling Kenya Kwanza administration prepares to sit down for talks with the opposition to work through some of the many challenges facing the nation.

ANC Deputy Party Leader Margaret Ntongai sadded that she supports talks between the government and the opposition noting recent political impasse wreaked havoc on the economy.

Ms. Ntongai said recent demonstrations have negatively affected businesses, transport infrastructure and disrupted trade as well as investments.

She at the same time urged Kenyans to pray for the dialogue between the government and the opposition to succeed and bear fruits.

“Our country has suffered a lot already and what we now want is the government and the opposition to sit down and chart a peaceful way forward,” she said.

The two ANC officials said top party organs are in the coastal city of Mombasa on a retreat to strategies on how to revamp the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Report by Haniel Mengistu