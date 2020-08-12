ANC Secretary General Barrack Muluka resigns

Amani National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Barrack Muluka has resigned from the party.

In a letter addressed to the party leader Musalia Mudavadi, Muluka cited the need to give the party space to make critical decisions ahead of the 2022 polls.

“It is now fitting that the space around you should be decongested; this will allow you to make critical decision on the population and leadership of the party under the new constitution. It will also ease your making personal political choice in the lead up to the 2022 elections,” said Buluma.

Muluka also said that the letter was his formal resignation as both secretary-general and a member of ANC

To this end he instructed the Registrar of Political parties to stike out his name from the ANC party membership his name in both capacities saying he currently belongs to no party or organisation.

Muluka signed off by wishing the party well in the rest of their competitive journey.

“Thank you for the experience we have shared and especially for writing your biography. I will be available to hand over formally to the next secretary-general as soon as one is in place,” he concluded.

ANC in July had endorsed party leader, Mudavadi, to be its flag bearer in the 2022 General Election.

The agreement was sealed by the party National Governing Council at the party headquarters in Nairobi.

The council also passed resolutions that would seek to strengthen the party ahead of the election.

Speaking during the endorsement, Muluka said that the council met in accordance with the Registrar of Political Parties.

“One of the most critical resolutions of this meeting was the endorsement of Musalia Mudavadi as ANC’s flag-bearer for the year 2022,” Muluka said.

Mudavadi’s party cleared him amid political division in the Western region where he has been sidelined together with Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula.

The ANC leader had earlier disputed claims purporting that he will form an alliance with Deputy President William Ruto.