ANC set to begin countrywide recruitment drive

The Amani National Congress Party is set to begin its countrywide recruitment of new members across the country beginning April this year.

The move is aimed at strengthening the party nationwide ahead of a major transition that is expected to take place within the party in restructuring the party both at the grass root and at the national level.

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has hinted at a major shake-up that is going to take place within the ANC Party in a view of consolidating its base as it seeks to command the support of all regions in the country with an aim of propelling ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi to the top seat in the country.

“We will seriously embark on a nationwide recruitment drive just after March. We want to make sure we reach out to all Kenyans in all regions and sell our agenda with an aim of getting on board as many members as possible under the ANC umbrella. We want to ensure that all communities in all regions of our country are walking with Musalia Mudavadi.” Said Malala.

Malala who was speaking when he attended a church service at the Church of God Kenya, in Mariakani area of South B in Nairobi, says in order to gain the support of other communities apart from the Western Kenya supporters of Musalia Mudavadi’s presidential ambitions, much has to be done and this is the solemn reason this recruitment drive is happening early enough as the ANC Party continues to position itself as the party of choice come 2022.

Malala was quick to point out that after he reconciled with the ANC Party leader Musalia Mudavadi after differing on a few ideological stands, time has now come for the Amani Party to also consider making key changes at its national secretariat and offices in order to accommodate as many like-minded leaders as possible and also to give the leadership of the party the true face of Kenya.

“You will notice that we are currently having various vacant positions within ANC Party. We don’t have a substantive Secretary General for example. What I am appealing to the party is to ensure that we have a national outlook when filling these positions and soon Kenyans will see this happening.” Said Malala.

The Kakamega Senator who has been touted to have really been on the fore front during the Matungu Mini polls where Musalia Mudavadi’s ANC party clinched the seat, has recently been vocal on issues pertaining the party and Mudavadi’s Presidential ambitions after closing ranks with the party leader late last year after months of disquiet between them.

Malala has now come out to define his political space within ANC Party as true defender and loyalist of Mudavadi’s 2022 presidential journey and he says in a move to open up the party and give it a national face he has personally began reaching out to like- minded leaders in order to bolster Mudavadi’s chances to become Kenya’s President come 2022.

“Soon you will see me walking with Mheshimiwa Zedekia Bundotich Buzeki, I have already reached out to him and he is willing to join our team. I have also approached Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina he is among thiose ones in the transfer window and all those who share in our vision we will welcome them. The Musalia Mudavadi agenda is what we are focusing on and Kenyans are realizing this is the way to go,” Said Malala.

The latest engagements by the Kakamega Senator are said to be part of the major fixes that ANC Party will be considering even as it seeks to form new alliances or coalitions with like-minded political friends like KANU, FORD K and Wiper.

Already, a hint on a new emerging formation in the offing is on high gear after the four principles, Musalia Mudavadi of ANC, Moses Wetangula of FORD K, Kalonzo Musyoka of Wiper Party and Gideon Moi of Kanu joined hands and efforts in the just concluded by elections in Matungu, Kabuchai and Machakos where ANC, FORD K and Wiper won the seat respectively.

Senator Malalo who is among other leaders who campaigned for all the three candidates in the mini polls in Matungu, Kabuchai and Machakos is optimistic that if the four party leaders forge an alliance that will have a vision and agenda of working for Kenyans then attract other friends from other regions, then this will be a formation of a winning team.

“Currently Musalia Mudavadi is seen as a leader who can deliver this country out of the chains of unemployment and poverty by fixing the economy. He has the plight of Kenyans at heart. Him joining hands with Moses Wetangula, Gideon Moi and Kalonzo Musyoka it is already a plus.” Said Malala.

However, Malala has ruled out any possibility of ANC as a party working with some political outfits in the country saying this time round ANC is treating every partner with utmost cautiousness since in the recent past the party through its party leader has witnessed political betrayal and deceit from a few of its coalition partners.

He says time has come for Kenyans to be liberated from politics of conmanship and self -centeredness and that is what ANC party will be advocating for moving forward as it makes its steps forward very carefully and strategically.

Malala has categorically ruled out ANC’s dream of working with the newly formed United Democratic Alliance, UDA and the Orange Democratic Movement, ODM on various grounds that he says he will be disappointed if the ANC party leaders takes as the boss of the party.

“UDA is a party that was formed on sinking sand. The idea was not well thought out. Look at how poorly it performed in the three Major by elections, in Matungu, Kabuchai and recently Machakos. Its performance was negligible no impact.

Its association with the deputy president whom we can see he is outrightly defying his boss is another blow. Now how can we work with UDA and yet our profile is already gaining traction as ANC.

ODM on the other hand, Malala says working together again may be impractical since they have already announced that they will be fielding a presidential candidate and yet ANC has its Party Musalia Mudavadi going for the top seat.

The Kakamega Senator says this puts ANC in an awkward position to say it will consider working with ODM not unless the Orange Party decides to support Mudavadi’s presidential quest.

“Raila has decided through his ODM party that he will be vying for the Presidency and this is exactly what Musalia Mudavadi will be going for since as ANC come rain come sun-shine we will be on the ballot this time round and nothing less than the Presidency. So, if ODM wants it and ANC is going for it how do we then work as partners in an alliance or coalition.” Said Malala.

Malala has said the ANC party will consider what its constitution stipulates when it embarks on the nation-wide members drive and he has urged all its current members to support the initiative in order to realize a more vibrant, active and functioning party from the national level down to the grassroot levels.

He has also lashed out at those who claim ANC party and the emerging alliance having benefitted from the support of the State during the just concluded by elections and he has warned those who want to bring politics of the deep state in what transpired in Matungu, Kabuchai and Machakos to be privy of the fact that the State works for all Kenyans not a selected few.