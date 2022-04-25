ANC unveils 1,800 candidates vying for various positions

Amani National Congress party has unveiled over 1,800 candidates running for various positions across the country in the upcoming August 9th general elections.

The candidates were presented with their nomination certificates in Nairobi presided over by the party leader Musalia Mudavadi.

Speaking at the event, Mudavadi congratulated the candidates for bagging the party’s ticket noting that the real work now awaits them.

The party will field candidates in all elective seats even where rival parties are deemed to be strong.

Mudavadi in addition said 14 candidates will fly the party’s flag for the governorship, including in far-flung counties like Wajir, Lamu and Marsabit counties. The number of candidates is the highest ever for the party since it was formed in 2015.

Other counties where the party will be fielding candidates for the governorship include Mombasa, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Tana River, Taita Taveta, Garissa, Bomet, Nyamira, Kakamega, Vihiga and Busia.

Mudavadi who is one of the Kenya Kwanza principals hailed the candidates for their resilience and urged them to remain steadfast as they sell the Kenya Kwanza and ANC party ideals during the campaign period.

“The nominations are now behind us and the real work of winning in the August elections now starts. Be our party’s ambassador. Our party slogan is peace and I urge you all to maintain peace as you hit the ground,” said Mudavadi.

He added: “Be bold and aggressive as you sell your candidature on the ground and endeavour to build your personal brands through strategic engagement with the media”.

Flanked by the party Secretary General Simon Gikuru, Chairman Kevin Lunani, Chairman Elections Board Prof. Salim Busaidy and other party officials, Mudavadi urged the aspirants to reach out to their colleagues who lost in the nominations and co-opt them in their campaign teams.

He also urged them to ensure all their papers are intact ahead of the IEBC submission deadline.

Mudavadi noted that the only sure way of the party being vibrant across the country was for the candidates to work hard and bag more seats in all elective positions.

“We must work hard to have governors, MPs, senators and MCAs. That is the only way we will make our party vibrant and a force to reckon with, and have many nomination slots at both national and county assemblies,” he said.