Anchors don’t retire, says Mboya as he makes KBC comeback

Seven years after he cut short his dalliance with the media after a 14 years stint, Tom Mboya is back on set.

Mboya will Monday evening grace TV screens as he kicks off KBC Channel 1 much awaited launch of the Prime Time edition at 9pm with award winning journalist Purity Museo.

Authoritative and likeable, Mboya is a celebrated household name after working for most of the media houses in what he says was a fulfilling journey.

His curiosity and passion for story telling took him to un-imaginable heights emerging CNN’s Best African Journalist in 2012.

Mboya’s exemplary work in telling the African story through the African optics also saw him bag the Global Leaders Award-GLA, from the American Leadership Development Association in 2013.

He is now coming back where it all started; Kenya Broadcasting Corporation.

While he was away, Mboya took time to spend time with his family and “working on self” saying “That’s where all the answers reside.”

“Media then was very competitive. the environment allowed journalism to win. my highs? winning the prestigious CNN continental award and the global leaders award. lows? unwarranted attempts to “gag” the media,” He says.

And while Mboya never thought he would make a comeback, he explains his return simply, “media and military share a lot including the mantra “generals never retire, they retreat.”

He says it’s an honour to be back on Television, it excites him, he exudes confidence that audiences will begin to see the KBC brand differently.

His co-host tonight Purity Museo is fired up. She started as an intern at KBC back in 2015, left briefly before rejoining the National Broadcaster in 2018.

Over the years she has evolved into a commanding Prime Time news anchor winning various top awards among them the 2021 Zikomo Awards, TV Personality Africa Winner along the way.

Hers has been a journey of twists and turns, “Before rejoining KBC, I was pulled out of the screen because I was perceived not ‘good enough’. Now here I am today making history! Am privileged and humbled to be part of KBC’s relaunch team.”

She says KBC in on the right track, the restructuring will herald a new dawn for the National Broadcaster.

Join @TomMboya24 and I tonight, 9PM as we herald a new dawn for @KbcChannel 1 news ..am Super excited….see you then and every (Monday and Tuesday) #ThisIsKBC @RadioTaifaFM pic.twitter.com/orhAOED5y9 — Purity Museo (@purity_museo) June 21, 2021

She is upbeat on her partnership with Mboya tonight, “Every Monday and Tuesday Tom and I will bring you incisive, balanced news, with Tom focusing more on politics on Monday while I will bring you insights on matters health and environment on Tuesdays.”

Museo passion for health reporting is second to none. Last year she was also among journalists feted by President Uhuru Kenyatta during the Madaraka Day Uzalendo Awards for her outstanding contribution in the fight against COVID-19.