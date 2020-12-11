Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been named Time magazine’s person(s)of the year for 2020.

The two, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris made history this when they beat Donald Trump to become the incumbent president and vice president of the United States of America. “For changing the American story, for showing that the forces of empathy are greater than the furies of division, for sharing a vision of healing in a grieving world, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are TIME’s 2020 Person of the Year,” wrote Time editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal. They have followed in the footsteps of Barack Obama who was Time’s person of the year in 2012 and Donald Trump in 2016.

Along with the person of the year, there are other categories in which Time has recognized individuals and groups.

Eric Yuan, the CEO of Zoom has been named the Businessperson of the Year. The video chat service has catapulted in popularity in this pandemic era and over 10 million meetings are held on Zoom every single day. Zoom has become a verb and a prefix we use in our daily lives.

In the category of Guardians of the year, the world’s frontline healthcare workers and racial-justice organizers have been named. Our frontline healthcare workers put their lives on the line everyday to serve and protect us and they deserve all the honour. The movement for racial justice found its voice in multitudes of people this year with millions of people taking to the street to protest racial injustices. This was seen in America, the UK, Brazil, France and even New Zealand.

NBA star LeBron James was named Athlete of the Year and Korean pop group BTS is the Entertainer of the Year. BTS isn’t just the biggest K-pop act on the charts. They’ve become the biggest band in the world.