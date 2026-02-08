FootballSports

Andemariam elected new CECAFA President

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
1 Min Read

Paulos Weldehaimanot Andemariam has been elected unopposed as the new President of the Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) for a four-year term.

The CECAFA Elective General Assembly, attended by all 11 Member Associations, took place on Saturday in Djibouti and was honored by the presence of FIFA, CAF, and other stakeholders.

Weldehaimanot, who is also the current President of the Eritrea National Football Federation (ENFF), was elected unopposed following the withdrawal of Moses Hassim Magogo from the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) and Alexandre Muyenge, President of the Burundi Football Federation (BFF), from the race.

Ali Abdi Mohamed, President of the Somali Football Federation (SFF), was elected as the new Vice President, while Francis Amin Michael and Shema Ngoga Fabrice, Presidents of the South Sudan Football Federation (SSFF) and Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA), respectively, will serve as executive members.

New CECAFA Executive Committee:
President: Paulos Weldehaimanot Andemariam (Eritrean National Football Federation) Vice President: Ali Abdi Mohamed (Somali Football Federation) Executive Committee: Francis Amin Michael (South Sudan Football Federation) Shema Ngoga Fabrice (Rwanda Football Federation)

Boost for Kenya Harlequins RFC after inking deal with care product company
Late football brothers Diogo Jota and Andre Silva to be interred today
Simba’s squad revealed ahead of Elgon Cup return leg in Kampala
Gattuso named new Italy Head Coach
African Stars to watch in EPL,La Liga and Serie A this weekend
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Uganda’s Apparel Category Winner 2024, Eddie Louis Ochom, embodied creative courage and persistence. RLSD Africa Fourth Edition launched in Nairobi
Next Article Wydad pip Naibois to seal quarter-final spot
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Rule of law must prevail, change only feasible if you step in, Ndaba Mandela tells leaders, youth
Africa County News
Waiguru breaks ground on modern maternity wing to boost maternal care in Mwea
County News Health
Too Early For Birds to pay tribute to Wangari Maathai in new play
Entertainment
MTV Shuga Mashariki to premiere globally on February 11
Entertainment

You May also Like

GolfSports

Elly Barno wins the 2025 NCBA Mt. Kenya championship

GolfSports

Greg Snow  crowned PGK Equator tour winner

AthleticsSports

Ethiopian Tigist Ketema wins women’s Berlin Marathon

Football Australia chief executive James Johnson resigns.
Football

Australian football chief quits after more than five years

Show More