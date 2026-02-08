Andemariam elected new CECAFA President

Paulos Weldehaimanot Andemariam has been elected unopposed as the new President of the Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) for a four-year term.

The CECAFA Elective General Assembly, attended by all 11 Member Associations, took place on Saturday in Djibouti and was honored by the presence of FIFA, CAF, and other stakeholders.

Weldehaimanot, who is also the current President of the Eritrea National Football Federation (ENFF), was elected unopposed following the withdrawal of Moses Hassim Magogo from the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) and Alexandre Muyenge, President of the Burundi Football Federation (BFF), from the race.

Ali Abdi Mohamed, President of the Somali Football Federation (SFF), was elected as the new Vice President, while Francis Amin Michael and Shema Ngoga Fabrice, Presidents of the South Sudan Football Federation (SSFF) and Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA), respectively, will serve as executive members.

New CECAFA Executive Committee:

President: Paulos Weldehaimanot Andemariam (Eritrean National Football Federation) Vice President: Ali Abdi Mohamed (Somali Football Federation) Executive Committee: Francis Amin Michael (South Sudan Football Federation) Shema Ngoga Fabrice (Rwanda Football Federation)