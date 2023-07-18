Home Football Andre Onana: Manchester United agree deal for Inter Milan goalkeeper

Andre Onana: Manchester United agree deal for Inter Milan goalkeeper

 

Manchester United have agreed a 55m euro deal for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

kiico

The Old Trafford club will pay £43.8m up front for the Cameroon player, with an additional £3.4m in add-ons.

United hope he will be able to join them on their upcoming tour of the United States – although they have to arrange a visa for the 27-year-old.

Manager Erik ten Hag moved for the keeper at the end of the season after previously working with him at Ajax.

He feels Onana can be a significant addition to United’s squad and his decision prompted David de Gea to turn down a new contract offer at the club.

De Gea was United’s first-choice keeper for the past 12 years, making 545 appearances after joining the club under Sir Alex Ferguson.

The Spaniard’s 190 clean sheets are a club record for a goalkeeper.

Onana spent seven-and-a-half years at Ajax before moving to Inter in July 2022.

He kept eight clean sheets in 24 Serie A games as Inter finished third and no team scored past him in 13 of their matches in the Champions League last season – the most of any goalkeeper in the competition.

He played against Manchester City in the Champions League final in June as Inter lost 1-0.

Onana will be United’s second signing of the summer after the arrival of midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea for an initial £55m.

The keeper retired from international football in December after falling out with Cameroon boss Rigobert Song at the World Cup

Previous articleRespite as health workers call off strike in Busia
Next articleNational 7s Circuit: Mola, Onyango lead scoring charts

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR