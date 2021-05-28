Andrea Pirlo sacked at Juventus

Italian giants Juventus have fired head coach Andrea Pirlo after a series of poor performance at the club.

According to Sky in Italy,the team is close to announcing the return of Massimiliano Allegri as their tactician to replace Pirlo, with the contract signature expected to happen in the next 24 hours.

The 53-year-old has been out of work since May 2019 when he left the Turin club to be replaced by Maurizio Sarri.

In his first senior management role, Pirlo guided Juventus to the Champions League last season but only on the last day of the campaign when Napoli failed to beat Hellas Verona.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Pirlo led Juve to the Coppa Italia but failed to deliver a 10th Serie A title in a row, with Inter Milan claiming the Scudetto under another former Juventus coach – Antonio Conte.

Allegri initially joined Juventus in 2014, leading the club to four straight league and cup doubles before a fifth successive Serie A win in his final season in charge in 2019.

He also led the club to two Champions League finals, losing to Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Tell Us What You Think