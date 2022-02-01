Andreas Spier appointed Gor Mahia head coach

Former Harambee Stars technical director Andreas Spier is the new Gor Mahia head coach. He will be deputised by former Kenya U17 head coach Michael Nam.

This follows Saturday announcement by the record Kenya Premier League champions to part ways with coach Mark Harrison, Assistant coach Sammy Omollo and goalkeeper trainer Jerim Onyango.

Initially there were reports K’Ogalo had hired the services of former Bandari and Tusker FC Ugandan tactician Paul Nkata on interim basis until the end of the 2021-2022 FKF Premier League season.

“You know Nkata left his last work station at Kakamega Homeboyz because he was accused of allegedly fixing matches in the top-flight and his appointment was not received well with some of our fans.

“They felt we had erred and it was not in order to give him the job while he was yet to be cleared over the accusations.

“It is the main reason why we beat a hasty turn and went for Spier. We all know Andreas [Spier], he has been in Kenya before as the Technical Director of the national teams and so it was not difficult for us to give him the job.” part of the club statement read.

Spier has served as the Technical Director of Kenyan football, a job he was given by the former FKF office led by Nick Mwendwa, in 2016 when he signed a two-year contract.

Previously he had worked in Rwanda as coach of Armee Patriotique Rwandaise Football Club (APR) as well as coach of the Rwandan national women’s football team.

The team faces Posta Rangers on Sunday seeking to put up a good show against a side spearheaded by former national team Harambeee Stars head coach Stanley Okumbi