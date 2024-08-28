Andrew Kiptoo wins first Kenya’s gold medal in Peru

Andrew Kiptoo Alamisi won Kenya’s 1st gold medal in 5000m on day 1 of the 20th World Athletics under-20 championships in Lima, Peru, early today.

The double youth Commonwealth Games silver medalits outsprinted Ethiopia’s Abidsa Fayisa and Keneth Kiprop of Uganda to win the race in 13:41.14 minutes.

Fayisa won silver in 13:41.56, while Kiprop finished 3rd in 13:41.73, followed by former world junior cross country champion Ishamael Rokitto Kipkurui of Kenya in 4th position.

“I really wanted win this gold because of my preparations and to my country. I want to thank God for helping be win my first gold,” said Alamisi, the 1,500m and 3,000m Commonwealth Youth silver medalist.

“When I saw our ladies failing to win any medal, I had to come in and save the country. I had to to do something great that I achieved. Right now I have one year in junior, coming to an end next year and I will be competing in the 10,000m in future,” said Alamisi

Kenyans Mercy Chepkemoi and Sheila Jebet finished 4th and 5th in the women’s race.

Eisa Medina led Ethiopia to a 1-2 finish, winning gold in a new championship record of 14:39.79, followed by her compatriot Mekedes Alemeshete with Uganda’s Charity Cherop winning bronze.

Sharon Chepkemoi and Diana Chepkemoi qualified for the final of the 3,000 msc set for tomorrow.

Diana Chepkemoi finished 2nd in heat 2, clocking 9:47.27, while Sharon Chepkemoi finished 3rd in the first heat with a personal best time of 9 minutes, 7.59 seconds.

Reigning 800m African champion Sarah Moraa won heat 4 in 2 minutes, 5.11 seconds to book her slot in tomorrow’s semis, while Jante Chepkemoi missed out after finishing last in the first heat.

Kelvin Kimutai Koech and Phanuel Kosgei also advanced to Thursday’s semis of the 800m, with Kimutai finishing 2nd in heat 4, while Kosgei qualified with the fastest time in heat 1.

African 3000msc silver medallists Edmund Serem and Mathew Kosgei will compete in round 1 today as the championship enters its second day.

Josphat Kipkirui, Koech Kibiwott, Miriam Chemutai Kibet, and Mary Nyaboke will also compete in the 1500m heats tonight.