Andrew Tate held overnight after police raid homes in Romania

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate has been remanded in custody overnight as part of an investigation into new allegations against him.

He and his brother Tristan were taken in for questioning by Romania’s serious crime agency, DIICOT, as police searched their home.

The internet personality was already awaiting trial for rape and human trafficking, but could potentially now face additional charges of sex with, and trafficking in, underage persons, as well as money-laundering and attempting to influence witnesses, prosecutors say.

Andrew and Tristan Tate, who have a massive following on social media, have denied all previous charges against them.

They were first detained in Romania in December 2022, then released from house arrest in August 2023. According to a statement from DIICOT earlier in the day, four houses were searched on Wednesday morning in the capital, Bucharest, and in Ilfov county.