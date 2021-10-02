Andros Townsend earns Toffees point to keep scrutiny Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Everton hit back at an expectant Old Trafford to earn a 1-1 draw with Manchester United and maintain the scrutiny on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Solskjaer’s gamble to start Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench appeared to have paid off when Anthony Martial netted his first Premier League goal in eight months just before the break.

Ronaldo’s second-half introduction, the midweek matchwinner making his 200th Premier League appearance, looked to have generated further home momentum, but Everton were instead ahead eight minutes later (58) after Andros Townsend finished a blistering breakaway from a United corner.

This time there were no shirt-peeling late Ronaldo heroics but drama instead at the other end as Yerry Mina tapped in five minutes from time to seal what looked like a wild away win until a VAR check confirmed him offside.

United fans could fleetingly celebrate the decision but frustration ultimately reigned once more, the chance missed to go top of the table for a few hours at least but the context one of wider questions and enduring frailties after just two wins in six games.

United in fact face a formidable set of fixtures in October and November as they look to keep pace in the Premier League and ensure Champions League qualification, with Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham and the Manchester derby looming domestically.