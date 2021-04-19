“Ever since I came to and talked about it, things have been different, the air has been crispier and I have been happier” – Angel

Angel Waruinge, popularly known as Miss Morgan is just one on the latest string of entertainers to come out and admit that they have been battling severe depression. The Kenya actress is famously know for her role as Miss Morgan in TV show Tahidi High. Ever since the show folded over three years ago, Angel admittedly faced numerous life challenges that eventually led her to alcoholism and depression. “I basically went through it. What happens when you start becoming famous, you start living this life, you start becoming broke, but you still have to live to that expectation. Then you start living an empty life,” she said. Angel turned to the bottle to seek solace and this led to further problems. With the support of her friends and family, Angel has been able to pull through.

Now Miss Morgan is launching a YouTube show to further address alcoholism and pandemic especially among Kenyans. The positive feedback she received upon coming out with her mental struggle story is what has pushed her to launched the channel. “For a long time now I have been wishing to open a YouTube Channel, more so because ever since I came out and talked about my issue with Depression and battling Alcoholism and I got very beautiful feedback from you and the things you people called me up and talked about really inspired me.”

Other former Tahidi High actors, Joseph Kinuthia a.k.a Omosh and bernard mwangi a.k.a Mr. Mweposi have also recently come out to talk about their struggles with depression.

