Angela Ndambuki honoured by Billboard

The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) Regional Director for Sub-Saharan Africa Angela Ndambuki has been honoured by Billboard Women in Music for her contributions to the development of the music industry in the region.

Ndambuki has been instrumental in realizing a 34.7pc growth in revenue in the regional music industry last year.

“Having the mindset that this is actually a trade issue has changed the outlook on copyright. As an example, in Kenya, the president is prioritizing the creative economy. I believe the growth is just beginning,” she said.

Her influence extends across key markets such as South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Ghana, and Botswana amongst other countries in Sub-Saharan African.

Ndambuki expresses pride in the global recognition of African music, with artists like Rema, who earlier in the week made history by emerging second in the IFPI Global Single Chart.

The Billboard Women in Music event also recognized other industry leaders, including IFPI President Frances Moore, IFPI Director of Global Litigation Elena Blobel, Director of Global Content Protection and Enforcement Melissa Morgia, and the Directors of European Legal Affairs, Latin, and Caribbean.