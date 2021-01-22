Angela Okutoyi bags ITF Junior Championship

Written By: Bernard Okumu

Tennis player Angela Okutoyi returns a serve during a past Tournament.Okutoyi won the ITF junior championship at Nairobi Club.

 

2018 Kenya open winner Angela Okutoyi was crowned the International Tennis Federation, ITF  junior champion, after claiming a 6-3 6-2 sets win over Ireland’s Celine Simunyu in the final  at Nairobi club.

Enroute to the final Okutoyi saw off Mishenina Olga in the semi finals.

‘’Winning this match was not easy. But I was prepared mentally and eventually won. This is my first competitive tournament since the Covid19 outbreak, I am evaluating myself seeing where I can reach and make new goals’’, Angela told KBC Sports.

The tournament seeks to give players an opportunity to earn ranking points and a platform to hone their talent by participating in tournaments across the globe.

The championship attracted players from Yemen, Italy, and France among other countries.

The second round of the tournament is expected to kick off next Monday at Nairobi Club.

