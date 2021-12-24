Angela Okutoyi: I achieved  my ranking target after winning the continental title

 

Recently crowned Africa  Junior tennis champion Angela Okutoyi  says her clinching the title this year did exceed her set targets.

‘’Me winning it, it exceeded my expectations for this year because it did also improve my ranking and my goal was to be inside the top 100 and am now ranked 93rd’’,said Angela.

Okutoyi won the Africa Junior Under-18 Championships in Sousse Tunisia after upsetting top seed Aya El Aouni from Morocco 6-3 , 6-3. This earned her 200 ranking points.

 

Angela won the Grade 3 Doubles in Cairo, Egypt in August and reached the semifinals in the singles category.

Following her exploits in 2021 Okutoyi got a nod to play in the Junior category of the 2022 Australian Open.

Okutoyi is among 46 players enlisted for the main draw in the girls category. She is is also expected to feature at next year’s Futures Tennis tournament.

 

 

  

