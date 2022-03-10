Angela Okutoyi knocked out of Egypt tourney

ByBernard Okumu
Kenya’s Angela Okutoyi has been eliminated from the 15k all women   tournament  after losing 2-0 to Ramu Ueda of Japan in second round at the  Sharm Elsheikh City, Egypt.

Okutoyi struggled with her serves and returns against her 23-year-old opponent, who consecutively dominated the first three games in the first set.

The two-time Africa Junior champion appeared to have a chance to redeem herself in the first set challenging her Japanese opponent’s speed and showing off her forehand swings, but it wasn’t enough.

The 18-year-old had started the competition on a high beating her Latvian opponent Magarita Ignatjev 2-0 in her first match.

Okutoyi next heads to Casablanca, Morocco for the J1 tournament scheduled to run from 14th  to 19th of this month.

 

  

