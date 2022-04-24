Angela Okutoyi prepares for French Open and Wimbledon

Tennis Kenya on 24th April 2022 organized an exhibition match fundraiser for young tennis-sensation, Angella Okutoyi at the Karen country club.

The fundraiser event is aimed at helping Okutoyi meet her expenses as she sets her eyes on furthering her stint in pro tennis.

Up next for @Okutoyiangella2 are @rolandgarros and @Wimbledon

Today we are here for a fundraiser towards this Course at Karen Country Club#TeamKenya pic.twitter.com/Jn05RdoRma — TeamKenya (@OlympicsKe) April 24, 2022

Angella, who broke the ceiling following her recent success at the Australian Open in January when she became the first Kenyan female to win a grand slam juniors match, will be looking to write history in the Kenyan tennis scene when she makes appearances at the French Open and Wimbledon respectively.

“I will play two weeks in Italy then one week in France at the French Open. My aim is to collect as many points as I can in Italy to increase my rankings. My expectations for the French Open is to make it to the semis and if possible even win a grand slam” said Okutoyi.

Angella has used continental events in Morocco and Egypt in the recent past to prepare for these major world events.

She will be going for a camp sponsored by the International Tennis Federation where she will be put in training with a grand slam team in Italy for two weeks after which she will be exposed to two events whose standards are equivalent to those of the grand slam to set the mood for the French Open.

Consequently, Okutoyi will go to a one week camp to familiarize herself with the grass court which is the playing field at Wimbledon in the United Kingdom.

Speaking after the event Okutoyi’s coach Francis Rogoi expressed optimism that Angella will put her best foot forward when she goes out to represent Kenya.

“Our plan going to the Australian Open was just to go learn and get a feel of the international standards but now we go into the Rolland Garos we know what to do at that level.We believe Angella will be in good hands with the ITF team which she has previously worked with and she will move to the top twenties hopefully.” Francis Rogoi

Angella is set to play in the U.S Open later on in September.