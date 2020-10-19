Anger as middle-aged man is murdered in Nairegia Nkare

Written By: Nicholas Kigondu/Stanley Mbugua
16

The body of the middle-aged man was discovered early Monday

Drama unfolded in Nairegia Nkare centre in Narok county Monday morning when irate residents turned against two waitresses accusing them of being behind the murder of a reveler.

Trouble started when the body of the middle-aged man, who owned a butchery in the area, was discovered by area residents.

The body, according to the residents, appeared to have been dragged from a local bar where the two waitresses worked before it was dumped at the scene.

Upon discovery of the body, the irate residents initiated a search for the two waitresses where the victim is said to have been on a drinking spree on Sunday.  The residents accused the waitresses of having a hand in the murder of the victim.

Narok East Deputy county commissioner Charles Kitheka say police are holding the two waitresses as investigations into the incident continues.

The residents saying there was blood on the floor of the bar in what pointed to a possible struggle by the victim before his death. This even as they alleged that several people have lost their lives at the bar.

Police had a hard time controlling the crowd that was quickly building baying for the blood of one of the waitresses.

Kitheka ordered the closure of the bar as well as suspension of its operating license.

