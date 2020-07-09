Anger over Malawi family cabinet appointees

Written By: BBC
16

The president criticised his predecessor for being nepotistic and filling his cabinet with people from his region.

Malawi’s new President Lazarus Chakwera has named relatives as ministers in his new cabinet, sparking criticism.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

The president’s former running mate in the 2019 elections Sidik Mia has been appointed minister for transport while his wife Abida Mia is the deputy minister for lands.

Also Read  Ivory Coast PM dies after cabinet meeting

Kenny Kandodo is the new labour minister while his sister Khumbize Kandodo is the health minister.

Businessman Gospel Kazako has been appointed information minister and his sister-in-law Agnes Nkusa Nkhoma is the deputy agriculture minister.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

President Chakwera’s previous appointee in the justice ministry lawyer Modercai Msiska refused to take up the position saying it would look like a reward for representing him in court during the case that nullified President Peter Mutharika’s election win.

Also Read  Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for COVID-19

The president criticised his predecessor for being nepotistic and filling his cabinet with people from his region.

Also Read  More outbreaks if we keep exploiting wildlife - UN

Another criticism of President Chakwera’s cabinet is that it comprises more than 70% of people from the central region which happens to be his political stronghold.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR