Anglican Church rebuffs calls for creation of more positions

The Anglican Church of Kenya wants Kenyans to think of a lean system of governance in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

The ACK bishop Jackson Ole Sapit says the report should propose minimal expenditure on representation and salaries.

He spoke even as a section of Kenyans took to social media to rebuke leaders calling for creation of more positions in BBI. The government is currently struggling with a rising wage bill.

Majority of leaders attending the BBI Mombasa rally on Saturday pushed for an expanded executive.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



In particular, the coast leaders rooted for the position of a President, a Prime Minister and two deputies, creation of and upper and lower coast region, establishment of regional governments.

The church is now calling on the government to ensure that the copies of the BBI report are availed to each and every Kenyan for sensitization.

Sapit said if the document was to build bridges across the country it should be delinked from the 2022 politics.

He spoke after joining faithful at the ACK, Jogoo road where he was accompanied by the archbishop of Canterbury, the most reverend Justin Welby and senate speaker Kenneth Lusaka.

Welby called for political tolerance in the country. He urged Kenyan leaders to end corruption and shun violence for a prosperous nation.

Meanwhile, the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kenya echoed similar sentiments, calling on the political class to have the interests of Kenyans at heart while debating BBI Report.

The Church says that it will only the support the initiative if it is aimed at uniting the country and ensure that no community is left behind in its implementation process.

The clergy spoke during the ordination of the Rt.Rev Joseph Ochola as the new Archbishop of the church in Kenya.

The Bishops urged political class to involve religious leaders in the implementation process to ensure Kenyans get full information on the contents of the report.