Anglo-Leasing case adjourned

The hearing of the Anglo-Leasing case that was scheduled for Wednesday with the last witness set to take to the stand.

This is after the advocate of the second accused Dave Mwangi failed to show up in court.

The court also excused the second accused Rashmi Kamani for two weeks from court proceedings for medical reasons.

Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku directed his medical report be availed in court on 25th of February

The hearing will proceed on Thursday at 10 am with the last witness taking the stand.

In the case, Chamanlal Kimani, Deepak Kimani, Rashmi Kamani, PSs Joseph Magari, Dave Mwangi and David Onyonka are facing charges of conspiracy to defraud the government Ksh3.5 billion in the Anglo-Leasing contract known as modernization of police security equipment and accessories.