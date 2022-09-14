Hearing of Anglo-Leasing case adjourned

The hearing of the Anglo-leasing scandal case has been adjourned to tomorrow Friday.

The decision comes after the trial magistrate Felix Kombo gave in to a request by the defense to have two days off to prepare for the cross-examination of the Investigating Officer who is the last prosecution witness.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detective Ignatius Wekesa was the last prosecution witness and was set for cross-examination Wednesday.

In the case, Chamanlal Kimani, Deepak Kimani, Rashmi Kamani, PSs Joseph Magari, Dave Mwangi and David Onyonka are facing charges of conspiracy to defraud the Government Ksh3.5 billion in the Anglo-Leasing contract known as modernization of police security equipment and accessories.

The court further admitted five Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) evidence documents while one that had double marking was struck out.

The case against the businessmen and former government officials had dragged for almost a decade.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...