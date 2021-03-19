Angry exchanges at US and China talks in Alaska

The US pledged to raise contentious issues such as Beijing’s treatment of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The ill-tempered talks in Anchorage involved Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on the US side, facing off with China’s most senior foreign policy official, Yang Jiechi, and foreign minister Wang Yi. Also Read The woman who is Tanzania's new president

However, a US official said the subsequent talks behind closed doors had been “substantive, serious and direct” and ran over the planned two hours.

In a blunt opening statement before the talks in private, Mr Blinken said the US would “discuss our deep concerns with actions by China, including in Xinjiang, Hong Kong, Taiwan, cyber attacks on the United States, economic coercion of our allies”.

“Each of these actions threaten the rules-based order that maintains global stability,” he said. Also Read Russia recalls envoy after Biden remarks about Putin