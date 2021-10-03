Animation training available for East African women

The Ladima foundation is calling on East African female animators to apply for training and development.

Earlier this year, The Ladima Foundation announced a partnership with Culture and Development East Africa (CDEA) and the Kwetu International Animation Film Festival (KIAFF) designed to bring training, development, and professional opportunities to women in animation across East Africa.

Now the foundation has launched Let you Voices Roar, is a 10-day animation workshop developed for women. The workshop will explore the theme of ‘home and belonging’, and how animation can be used to help one’s voice be heard, within and beyond the borders of their communities.

Applications are now open for this training that will take place in Dar es Salaam from 17 -27 January, 2022. Only women residing in Tanzania, Kenya, Rwanda, Burundi and Uganda may apply. Here’s what you can expect once picked for the workshop:

INCUBATION:

Participants who complete the training with reasonable proficiency will be enrolled into the Ladima & African Animation Network (AAN) Incubation programme. They will go through a rigorous in-service training for a period of 6 months in their country of origin with our animation partners.

ACCELERATION:

After completing the incubation course, participants will be selected for specialization and paired with a Small or Medium Enterprise (SME) and/or Studio Partner for a period of 2 years. The participants will continue to receive rigorous in-service training.

CLUSTER:

Strategic partnerships with top African studios from across the spectrum of digital content production will bring together experience and expertise to build a cluster of excellence whilst simultaneously building capacity and providing a turnkey solution offering.

The training will be led by Comfort Arthur, an award winning, British-born Ghanaian animator, illustrator and visual artist. Comfort’s animated short film ‘Black Barbie’, is an international hit that has been screened at more than 50 film festivals around the world, earning multiple awards and high critical marks. In 2020 she published her first children’s picture book based on her short film ‘Black Barbie’.

Applications will close on 23rd October 2021 and participants will be notified in writing if they have been accepted by November 17th 2021. Regional travel and specific participation expenses will be covered by the event partners, terms and conditions are available on the application form.